Senator Malala Breaks Down In Parliament Over Threats To Life (Video)

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Monday held back tears as he talked about five DCI officers seeking to kill him.

Malala was narrating the occurrences to Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee. Also present was Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai and other officers.

The senator named the five officers as: Sergeant Kiprop, Benedict B, Adanus Chemtai, David Kutekha and Sylvanos Njeru.

“I am a husband and a young father. The most painful thing is that I am being accused of stage-managing my arrest on August 17,” he said.

He added that his continuous plea for beefed security has proven futile.

“I humbly request this committee and the Inspector General of Police to take action. I have written many letters and called many offices seeking help but they have not taken any action.”

Before adjourning the sitting, the committee asked the IG to appear before them with DCI George Kinoti to respond to the legislator’s claims.

According to Malala, the five officers were summoned to a Thika hotel where they met an inspector only identified as Wanjala who debriefed them.

“They were given a Subaru Forrester green in colour and then gave themselves code name Bravo Zulu Yankee,” he said.

He also revealed that the officers were given a Total fueling card and five rifles after surrendering their Ceska pistols.

“The rifles they were given are semi-automatic and are known as Scorpio. They are Israeli made,” he added.

Soon after he raised the issue in the media, the senator said that the officers were forced to go on a two-week leave with a Sh20,000 travel allowance.

The arms movement register was withdrawn soon after withdrawn, he continued.

“There is now a new arms movement register and the vehicle has been taken to Limuru,” he said.

The emotional legislator also hit out at ODM leader Raila Odinga who last week claimed that he (Malala) and others faked their arrests.

“The most painful thing is seeing very respected leaders saying I forged my arrest Mr Chair. After all this, somebody says I planned with the police to stage-manage my arrest and sent them a pin location, I carry a heavy heart,” he said.

The first time senator was on August 17 arrested at his Kitengela home after which he was charged with flouting COVID-19 rules while distributing sanitizers.

On the same day, Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Christopher Langat (Bomet) were apprehended.

