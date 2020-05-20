Turkana Senator Malachy Ekal, CID Officer Trade Fists Over Alleged Land Dispute

ODM’s Turkana Senator Malachy Charles Ekal is reported to have engaged in a fist fight with the area sub-county Criminal Investigations Officer, Davis Ondimo over an alleged land dispute.

In a report by a local blog, the senator is said to have stormed the officer’s workplace and demanded answers regarding a land dispute.

Apparently, the confrontation resulted in a fistfight that left the CID officer injured. Further, the officer is reported to have drawn his gun forcing the senator out of his office.

While the officer proceeded to go to the hospital for a check-up, the senator is said to have reported the incident at the Lodwar Police Station and further filed a complaint at the County’s Criminal Investigation office.

This incident is reported just a few days after Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip accused police authorities of taking the law into their own hands after his father was shot on the leg.

According to the report detailed by Senator Loitiptip, his father was shot for not wearing a mask.

However, new details by the Laikipia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema reveal otherwise.

In an interview by Daily Nation, Nyaema revealed that Loitiptip’s father, David Kiwaka triggered the police officers to shoot him.

Apparently, the police officers had been assigned to arrest a suspect who had battered his wife whilst Loitiptip’s father was among the group of people that tried to protect him and prevent his arrest.

Further, Kiwaka is said to have stabbed a police officer in the process and was aiming to stab the next officer before he was shot in the right leg.

“When he attempted to stab another officer, he was shot on the right leg,” stated the commander.

These two incidences highlight the confrontations that exist between politicians and police authorities with each trying to outshine the other and prove superiority.

