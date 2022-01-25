Senator Loitiptip Threatens Star Reporter Over Dead Beat Claims

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is yet again in hot soup after threatening a reporter who was seeking clarity on allegations by Saumu Mbuvi that he is a deadbeat parent.

Senator Anwar and Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi are former lovers who share a beautiful girl together. In a Q&A session on Instagram, fans questioned Saumu if the legislator was taking care of his child with which she responded that he was a deadbeat dad.

In seeking clarity, the Star reporter reached out to the senator to give out his side of the story but was met with a cold reception that ended with threats.

The Senator is said to have scolded the reporter and asked her to refrain from questioning him about private matters. He also went ahead and threatened to take legal actions for what he termed as ‘tarnishing his name.’

Read: Senator Anwar Loitiptip Accused of Assaulting Man Eyeing His Seat

“If you dare spoil my name, I am telling you on record…I will tell your boss and take legal action. Mimi sio mtu wa kuchezewa hivyo niambie mambo ya Lamu, politics…but private life tuheshimiane,” the Senator is quoted by the publication.

The Senator went ahead and sent Sh1 to the reporter’s MPesa to get her name and contact details.

This incident comes barely three months after he shot a woman in Nanyuki.

In an incident that made headlines on social media, the Senator reportedly shot Joy Makena following a confrontation.

Read Also: Man Who Tried To Extort Senator Loitiptip Jailed For A Year

There’s controversy surrounding the case as some reports allude that the two agreed on an out-of-court settlement while the other party claiming to have been coerced into unfavorable terms.

In yet another incident, the senator is accused of threatening and assaulting a man who is eyeying his seat in the upcoming 2022 polls.

The legislator who is not new to drama is said to have put his hands on Francis Mugo at the Manda Airport Jetty.

It is said that Loitiptip broke his victim’s glasses, snatched his phone and even attempted to throw him into the Indian Ocean.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...