Senator Loitiptip Released on Sh500,000 Cash Bail In Shooting Incident Case

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has been released on Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh1 million bond in the shooting incident case.

The Senator has also been directed to report to the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) every two days.

Anwar was accused of shooting and seriously injuring a woman following an incident in a hotel in Nanyuki, Laikipia county.

According to police reports, the victim, Joy Makena, aged 32 years was shot on her right leg above the ankle after a quarrel ensued between her and the senator.

The Senator was forced to present himself to the authorities yesterday evening and was arraigned earlier today.

In his defense, the legislator claimed he acted in self-defence after being attacked by a knife-wielding gang.

“I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knife-wielding gang last night,” he told the Standard.

Police recovered a firearm with 13 bullets from Senator Anwar’s security detail.

The woman is reportedly recuperating well in the hospital as investigations into the same continue.

