Senator Anwar Loitiptip Accused of Assaulting Man Eyeing His Seat

Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip is on the spot, again, for allegedly assaulting a man eyeing his seat in the upcoming general elections.

The legislator who is not new to drama is said to have put his hands on Francis Mugo at the Manda Airport Jetty on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place immediately after Deputy President William Ruto who was on a tour of the area, boarded his plane.

Mugo allegedly suffered injuries to his right hand, left eye and hip.

It is said that Loitiptip broke his victim’s glasses, snatched his phone and even attempted to throw him into the Indian Ocean.

“I am disappointed by Senator Loitiptip’s behaviour. He attacked me immediately after DP Ruto boarded his flight and left Manda Airport,” Mr Mugo, a father of three, told the Nation.

“He forcefully took my phone, which I was using. In the process, he broke my eyeglasses and injured me in the right hand and left eye.”

Mugo who intends to run for the senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has since received treatment at Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital and King Fahad County Hospital.

The matter has been reported at Lamu Central Police Station and recorded under OB number 26/19/10/2021.

Loitiptip has on the other hand dismissed the assault claims as “fake, malicious and incorrect”.

“That man is just looking for sympathy and to tarnish my name but I will just (ignore) him. You can imagine how unfair it is for someone to come and gate-crash my function, then try to frame me,” he told the daily.

The incident has, however, been confirmed by Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi who said it is currently under probe.

“I can confirm that an assault report was made and investigations are ongoing. So far, no arrests (have been) made,” said Muriithi.

In 2019, the senator suffered grave head injuries following an altercation at a nightclub located along Thika Road, Nairobi.

He was then in the company of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi.

