Senator Linturi Wants Jubilee Party To Stop Payment Of Subscription Fees Following Ban From Party HQs

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has castigated the recent treatment by Jubilee Party to a section of its members terming it unfair.

According to the vocal Senator, the move by the Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju to issue a ban from the headquarters is unfair coupled with a bad motive.

For instance, Linturi speaking during an interview with Citizen TV argues that the party has been constituted and made by the members who have played different key roles including payment of subscription fees thus making it get to where it currently is.

“It pains me when I pay money to this party and we are now being told we cannot go to the headquarters. “I am one of the people who made Jubilee to what it is by working day and night… If you are done with somebody there is a better method to part ways,” he said.

He furthers adds that there are better ways to address party issues which should involve all members rather than a section who just come up with sole decisions.

“We cannot be feeding you and then insult us. It pains me to pay money to this party. Why don’t we have a meeting to discuss the course of our party?” He questioned.

Last week, Jubilee Party SG Tuju through a press conference wanted Deputy President William Ruto to be stripped of the Deputy leader role for going against party principals.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said that the National Management Council has recommended that Ruto be kicked out by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“It’s no longer tenable for the Deputy President to use the party platform including statements from the party headquarters to advance his divisive so-called hustler politics that are counter to the party and the president’s platform of uniting the county, fighting against corruption and the Agenda Four items, ” said Tuju.

This came a day after Ruto stormed the party headquarters in Pangani and held a meeting with lawmakers allied to his Tanga Tanga camp that unveiled parallel offices dubbed Jubilee Asili Centre in June.

The leaders led by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome demanded party grassroots to change the current leadership that has sidelined the DP.

In his statement, Tuju said that the DP will be barred from holding his “hustler movement” meetings at the party offices for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in France for official functions.

Taking to Twitter after convening a meeting with his allies, DP Ruto stated that it was not news as they were partying members who had every right to meet and convene.

These are interesting times indeed! That working from Jubilee HQs where am the duly elected deputy party leader is considered news. Our focus is on efforts that are complementary to achieving our shared aspirations while ensuring that no one is left behind for whatever reason. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 1, 2020

