Senator Linturi Out on Sh200,000 Bail after Denying Attempted Sexual Assault Charges

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday morning charged with attempted sexual assault.

The embattled Senator was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The charge sheet read that on January 30, 2021, the lawmaker attempted to rape a 36-year-old woman at Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki at around 3am.

He faced a second charge of committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11(A) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Linturi pleaded not guilty to both counts before Magistrate Nanzushi and was freed on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on October 26.

Linturi’s arraignment comes a month after he moved to court seeking to stop the police from arresting or charging him with the two offenses.

Linturi is accused of having sneaked into a couple’s room at the Maiyan Villa Resort while the man was away.

According to a police report, the complainant said she retired to their room on the said day but did not lock the door because her spouse was still out.

At around 3 am, someone she thought to be her husband unlocked the door and got into bed with her.

She told the police that he started touching her inappropriately without saying a word. They later fell asleep.

About thirty minutes later she heard a knock at the door. It was her husband.

“30 minutes later while in romantic mood I heard a knock on the door and went to open the door only to find my husband standing at the door,” read the police report.

On switching on the lights, they discovered that there was a stranger in their bed prompting the husband to raise an alarm. They later learnt that the intruder was Senator Linturi.

Linturi has, however, denied the claims insisting that the couple had attempted to extort him.

