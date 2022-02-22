Senator Ledama Demands DNA Test, Denies Ever Meeting Alleged Baby Mama

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina says he has never met the 27-year-old woman who has sued him for child support.

Last year, a woman identified as Esther Wanjiru Gatume dragged the Senator to court for neglecting his fatherly duties to a child they sired together.

In an application filed at Milimani Law Courts through Ojijo Senaji Advocates, Ms Gatume claimed to have met the legislator in September 2019 where they enjoyed an intimate relationship.

Things were all rosy until 2020 when she birthed a son. The Senator is said to have vamoosed immediately after he learnt of the girl’s pregnancy.

“That when I conceived and realized I was pregnant I immediately informed the respondent that he was going to be a father but to my dismay and utter shock the respondent cut off communication with me,” her affidavit reads in part.

Ms Gatemu is demanding an interim Sh200,000 monthly upkeep for their son seeing as she lost her job and can no longer take care of the minor on her own.

She also wants the senator to pay for the minor’s school fees and related expenses and to include the minor in his medical cover pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

She maintains that the respondent is a member of parliament and a prolific businessman with a steady income and excessive means to provide for the minor.

Responding to the same, the Narok legislator has denied knowing the lady in question adding that he has never, a day in his life, met her.

Through his lawyer Kethi Kilonzo, Ledama wants a DNA test conducted on the one-year-old boy before further directions are undertaken.

“That I am advised by my Advocate of Record, that in the circumstances a DNA test of the child ought to be ordered for by this Honorable Court before it issues any further directions,” Ledama’s application reads in part.

