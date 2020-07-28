Bomet Senator Langat Replaces Sakaja As Chairman of Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19

Bomet Senator Christopher Andrew Langat has replaced Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as the chairman of Senate Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19.
According to Star, this was confirmed by the Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata through a motion of approval.
“The I’s have it,” Senate speaker Ken Lusaka said after a majority approved the nomination.
Last week, Sakaja was forced to resign as the chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 following his controversial arrest.
Read: Sakaja Forced To Resign As Chairman of Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19
“I take responsibility for having flouted the COVID-19 rules, I was outside my home past 9 PM…It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.
This was after he faced backlash following his arrest on Saturday for flouting COVID-19 guidelines that bar people from drinking alcohol at nightclubs and prevent citizens from being outside after 9 PM and before 4AM.
Sakaja who chaired the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19 was arrested on Saturday morning at Ladies Lounge with three others.
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja At the Kilimani Police station accompanied by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo jnr(in official governemnt vehicle) & Lawyer John Khaminwa. Video courtesy pic.twitter.com/W1Epn5P2CZ
— Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) July 20, 2020
Read Also: Nairobi Senator Sakaja Formally Writes To Speaker Lusaka Resigning From Ad-hoc Committee On Covid-19
He formally wrote to the Speaker Ken Lusaka on July 21, 2020 tendering his resignation.
“I hereby tender my resignation as the chairman and a member of the Senate Ad hoc committee on Covid-19,” the letter read in part.
Before that, he had appeared before chief magistrate Roselyne Onganya where he pleaded guilty to flouting COVID-19 rules on July 18 at 0100 hours at Ladies lounge bar along Dennis Pritt Road in Kilimani.
He was slapped with a Sh15,000 fine which he has apparently paid already or serve three months behind bars.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments