Bomet Senator Langat Replaces Sakaja As Chairman of Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19

Bomet Senator Christopher Andrew Langat has replaced Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja as the chairman of Senate Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19.

According to Star, this was confirmed by the Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata through a motion of approval.

“The I’s have it,” Senate speaker Ken Lusaka said after a majority approved the nomination.

Last week, Sakaja was forced to resign as the chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 following his controversial arrest.

“I take responsibility for having flouted the COVID-19 rules, I was outside my home past 9 PM…It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.

This was after he faced backlash following his arrest on Saturday for flouting COVID-19 guidelines that bar people from drinking alcohol at nightclubs and prevent citizens from being outside after 9 PM and before 4AM.

Sakaja who chaired the Senate ad hoc committee on Covid-19 was arrested on Saturday morning at Ladies Lounge with three others.

He formally wrote to the Speaker Ken Lusaka on July 21, 2020 tendering his resignation.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the chairman and a member of the Senate Ad hoc committee on Covid-19,” the letter read in part.

Before that, he had appeared before chief magistrate Roselyne Onganya where he pleaded guilty to flouting COVID-19 rules on July 18 at 0100 hours at Ladies lounge bar along Dennis Pritt Road in Kilimani.

He was slapped with a Sh15,000 fine which he has apparently paid already or serve three months behind bars.

