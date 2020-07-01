Senators Beatrice Kwamboka and Mary Senator Exchange Blows Outside Parliament

Nominated Senators Beatrice Kwamboka and Mary Senata today exchanged blows outside Parliament after the elections of vice chair for health committee was postponed.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina was poised to clinch the post against Ms Seneta, before the melee ensued.

On Seneta’s side was a number of senators led by Deputy Majority Chief Whip Farhiya Ali, but they were unable to Marshall the numbers needed to win.

Seneta’s side was accused of forging Senator Millicent Omanga’s signature who did not attend the meeting, and had not declared her side.

“You can not tell me anything , mimi ni mtu wa Raila Odinga (I’m in Raila Odinga’s team) and I am in the leadership, I will deal with you,” Kwamboka is quoted by a local daily.

Addressing journalists after the fight, Senator ole Kina wondered why problems followed him in every committee he was elected to lead.

“How come I always have problems in every committee I am elected to lead? I was elected the chair of CPAIC, I was kicked out and now vice chair of health commitee” he said.

Senator Michael Mbito (Transnzoia) was elected as the chair of the committee unopposed.

