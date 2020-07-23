Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Wants Speaker Lusaka Impeached

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo wants speaker Kenneth Lusaka impeached following the adjournment of a special session that was convened to debate revenue sharing.

This is after senators failed to agree on a formula despite weeks of negotiations.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker said Lusaka should be impeached over what he termed as unlawful adjournment of the Senate.

“We should impeach speaker Lusaka for adjourning the senate unlawfully! Bure,” read the tweet.

We should impeach speaker Lusaka for adjourning the senate unlawfully ! Bure — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) July 23, 2020

Read: Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka Approves Jubilee Leadership Changes As Murkomen Accuses Uhuru of Political Conmanship

His sentiments were echoed by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who ideally indicated that the procedure used by the Speaker was not rightfully done.

I agree ☝️ we can’t adjourn the senate like a village meeting …. https://t.co/VnKDRevqoV — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) July 23, 2020

Apparently, the move by the Speaker to push the meeting forward did not go well with a section of legislators hence the push and pull.

According to Nation, Speaker Kenneth Lusaka on Tuesday at the request of majority leader Samuel Poghisio called the sitting for debate on the formula in order that would eventually unlock county funds.

Read Also: Speakers Justin Muturi, Ken Lusaka To Take 30 percent Pay Cuts For Three Months

The meeting was convened in the afternoon when the report was tabled by the Finance committee and was later adjourned for 30 minutes for members to read the report.

The house later reconvened and Minority leader James Orengo proposed for another adjournment so that members can consult on the same.

“The proposed amendments are not simple. We need to study thoroughly to understand them,” Mr Orengo told the House.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu