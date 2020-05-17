Senator Susan Kihika Criticises Uhuru for Extending Curfew while Demolitions Are Carried Out at Night

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, who recently lost her Senate Majority Whip seat, has condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta over continued demolitions in Nairobi that have left thousands homeless.

The Senator questioned the President’s move to extend the dusk to dawn curfew while the government was carrying the demolitions at night, during curfew hours.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, the member of Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp cited an incident where at least 200 families spent the night in the cold after the government demolished their houses in Ruai.

“Let me get this right: We are extending curfews and cessations but also demolishing homes for over 100 families in Ruai under the cover of darkness? Leaving them to spend the night in the cold during this rainy season not to mention it is during the Corona Pandemic as we continue to sing; stay home, stay safe and sanitize?” Ms Kihia wrote.

“Okay! Makes a lot of sense! Heartbroken for all the affected God is watching!”

The head of state on Saturday extended the partial lockdown in five counties and 7pm to 5am curfew for 21 days a directive he said would help in flattening the Covid-19 curve.

About 5,000 families were also left homeless on May 4 when the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company demolished their houses to reclaim alleged grabbed land.

This is despite valid court orders barring the government from evicting the residents.

Ms Kihika, a known critic of the president, is among leaders and Kenyans who have condemned the demolitions.

The senator and members of the Tanga Tanga wing have accused the government of neglecting its people amid the Covid-19 pandemic hence putting them at risk of contracting the disease.

The evictions carried out during the ongoing heavy rains also expose residents particularly children to other diseases.

The senator’s remarks are also seen as a show of defiance to the President who kicked her out of the Jubilee party leadership in a Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House in Nairobi last week.

In the changes that have since been ratified by Seneth Speaker Keneth Lusaka, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen lost his senate Majority Leader seat to Kanu Man Samuel Poghisio.

Senator Kihika was replaced by Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

The two were shown the door for allegedly disrespecting the president.

