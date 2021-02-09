Senator Kang’ata Speaks Ahead Of PG Meeting Seeking To Oust Him As Majority Whip

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has said he is ready to face his accuser5s and the accusations leveled against him.

Speaking at KICC just before the Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting, Kang’ata said he has a Christian upbringing and he always vows to speak the truth.

“I am ready to face my accusers and accusations. The bible says what does it profit one to gain the world and lose his soul. I am here and I know there is nothing wrong that I did,” he said.

Although the Senate Majority Chief Whip says he is not aware of the agenda of the meeting, he insists he is ready to abide by the party decisions.

“I will abide by the decision of the party and will continue to respect the President,” he said.

Last month, following a leaked letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the unpopularity of the BBI, Kang’ata claimed he might lose his position as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

The Senator revealed that the infamous letter could cost him his seat adding that he was no longer a part of the Mt Kenya leadership leading BBI campaigns.

Kang’ata also clarified that he did not author the January 4, 2021 letter but admitted to writing to the President on December 30, 2020.

“I heard they want to take my Senate leadership position immediately after the BBI referendum. Already they have removed me from the BBI campaigns leadership in Mt.Kenya region,” said Kang’ata.

In an interview with Francis Gachuri, he stated that he regretted the views the letter attracted including threats to his life, some of which he has forwarded to the DCI.

On how the letter leaked, Kang’ata said he believed it was by one of the recipients who included, Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, and the National Executive Committee of Jubilee Party.

