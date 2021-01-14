Senator Kang’ata Skips Jubilee Meeting As Fallout With Party Begins Over BBI Letter

Senate majority whip Irungu Kang’ata has declined to withdraw a letter on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The infamous letter was addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta through CS without portfolio and Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

In his letter, Kang’ata claimed that the report was unpopular in the Mt Kenya region from where the head of state hails.

“Based on a survey I conducted during the December 2020 holidays, I have concluded BBI is unpopular in Mt Kenya… Out of every 10 persons I surveyed, six oppose it, two support it, and two others are indifferent,” the lawmaker’s letter read in part.

According to those privy to the details, the Murang’a county senator was supposed to attend a press conference held at the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani during which he was supposed to resign.

But the senator allegedly switched off his mobile phone throwing the plan into disarray.

It is also said that there was a meeting held on Tuesday evening where Kang’ata’s resignation and withdrawal of the letter were on the agenda.

In attendance, the Standard says, were Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, his National Assembly counterpart Amos Kimunya, Tuju, and Senate Deputy Minority Leader and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Also present were National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore, Deputy Majority Leader Jimmy Angwenyi and Jubilee parliamentary secretary Adan Keynan (Eldas MP).

During the three-hour meeting, Kang’ata was allegedly asked to recant the letter that has been the topic of discussion for days.

On Monday, the lawmaker said he had no regrets on sending the letter which he denied was leaked to the media intentionally.

He also told those supporting the BBI proposals had to change tact if the report was going to be subjected to a plebiscite.

“We need to accept good ideas irrespective of who they are coming from, there are ideas that have been given by the so-called Tangatanga wing that are very good,” Kanga’ta said.

The previous day while speaking to Inooro TV, the legislator said he had received threats and has reported the matter to the DCI.

