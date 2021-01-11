Senator Kang’ata Claims Letter To Uhuru Might Cost Him His Seat

Senate majority whip and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata does not regret sending the letter on the unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Monday, the senator maintained that the report is indeed unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

He also noted that the infamous letter could cost him his seat. He also alleged that he is no longer a part of the Mt Kenya leadership leading BBI campaigns.

Kang’ata also clarified that he did not author the January 4, 2021 letter but admitted to writing to the President on December 30, 2020.

On Sunday while appearing on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi, the lawmaker said there is a ploy to strip him of his powers at the senate in August.

“I heard they want to take my Senate leadership position immediately after the BBI referendum. Already they have removed me from the BBI campaigns leadership in Mt.Kenya region,” said Kang’ata.

He told Francis Gachuri that he regretted the views the letter attracted including threats to his life, some of which he has forwarded to the DCI.

On how the letter leaked, Kang’ata said he believed it was by one of the recipients who included, Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, and the National Executive Committee of Jubilee Party.

