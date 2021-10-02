Ex-Senator Isaac Mwaura’s Wife Opens Up on Battle with Depression

The wife of former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, Nelius Mukami has opened up on battle with depression.

Through a candid post on Instagram, Mukami revealed that she is living with depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

She disclosed that depression is the most expensive thing she owns adding that everything finding the strength to wake up and be functional is difficult.

“My Name is Nelius Mukami and Depression is the most expensive thing I own! Living with Depression, Anxiety and ADHD is one of the hardest things I have had to do in my life. It has taken a lot from me and it continues to take. It takes so much effort just to avoid it and it still finds me even in my happiest of days and in my solitude,” she wrote.

“Somedays even finding the strength to wake up in the morning and be functional is difficult but nobody understands that it takes everything in me just to drag myself out of bed,” she added.

According to Mukami, anxiety has robbed her of memories and experiences as many times she is torn between convincing herself she is good despite her anxiety convincing her that she is not good enough.

“I have big dreams and big plans and great ambition, but I am always hesitant to publish an article, Post a YouTube Video, or even a simple photo. My Anxiety always manages to convince me that the work is not good enough and that I am not Good Enough,” she narrated.

She further encouraged people to have the strength and courage to talk about mental health challenges as it plays a huge role in the healing process.

