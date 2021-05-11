Senator Isaac Mwaura Votes Yes to BBI Moments After Seat was Declared Vacant

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat, months after being expelled by the ruling Jubilee party.

In a gazette notice seen by this writer, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka declared the seat vacant.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 103(1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98(1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from 7th May 2021,” the notice dated Monday, May 10 reads.

Senator Mwaura was recently dealt a blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld a decision by the Jubilee party to expel him on grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another political outfit.

The notice communicating Senator Mwaura’s removal from office was released as the Senate voted on the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Tuesday.

He has since voted yes for the Bill.

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party in 2017 to represent Persons with Disabilities after he lost to Simon King’ara, the current MP for Ruiru in Kiambu County in nominations.

He had ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in August 2016 ahead of the 2017 polls.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party had also nominated Mwaura to the National Assembly in 2013 to represent Special Interest Groups.

