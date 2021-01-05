Senator Irungu Kang’ata Apologizes Over Leaked Letter To Uhuru

Senate majority whip and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata has apologized over a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta indicating that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was unpopular in Central Kenya.

In a tweet, the legislator said that the letter, though authored by him was leaked in the media by a third party.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn’t give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did. I apologise for that. With the benefit of hindsight. I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied,” he said.

On Monday, ten county bosses from the Central Kenya region differed with Kang’ata, and dismissed his claims as “untrue”.

The lawmaker had said that the report was only supported by 2 in 10 people from the densely populated region.

The governors led by Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), who doubles up as CEREB Chairman, criticized Kang’ata for ignoring official government structures and procedures in his address to the President.

“Such a breach of protocol is unacceptable. It raises questions why a senior member of the government leadership in parliament would choose this cheap populist method to address this issue to HE the President whose office is just a few steps away from parliament, ” the statement read.

The governors argued that it was too early to start making conclusions on the BBI bill.

“While we acknowledge some of the issues raised, we believe it is very premature to judge the Bill as it has just been published for public participation and intensive discussion at the grassroots. It is at this level that the entire leadership will be expected to educate and sensitize wananchi, with elected leaders expected to play a key role in these public engagements without fear intimidation or coercion, ” the statement adds.

“All Governors attest that wananchi are waiting for the published bill. To intimate that the Mt Kenya region is opposed to the document at this stage is not only preposterous but also a serious misrepresentation of facts and reality, and we repeat very premature.”

They further accused Kang’ata of failing to consult the region’s leadership before going public with the “survey” results.

