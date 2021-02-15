Senator Haji’s Death Blow To BBI Constitutional Reform Process- Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday led the nation in mourning Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, eulogising him as a dependable Kenyan leader and patriot.

Senator Haji, a former long-serving Provincial administrator and Cabinet Minister, passed away Monday morning aged 80 years.

The father to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has been ill for a while.

Until his death, he was the chairperson of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, a brainchild of the Head of State and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

In his message of comfort to the family, acquaintances and residents of Garissa County, President Kenyatta said the veteran politician’s death is a blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process where his leadership shall be dearly missed.

“Mzee Haji was a steward of the BBI process and a strong pillar of our desire to construct a cohesive, peaceful and more progressive Kenyan nation. His stewardship of the initiative shall be missed,” the President eulogised.

The task force was established following President Kenyatta’s March 9, 2018, handshake with the opposition chief to operationalize their reconciliation across the country following the aftermath of the disputed 2017 election.

The Head of State wished the family, friends and relatives of the departed leader God’s comfort as they come to terms with his demise.

On his part, Deputy President William Ruto said the country had lost a devoted and indefatigable administrator who was cause-driven.

“Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji was a gifted politician, modest yet strategic schemer with ground-breaking mediation skills. He was selfless, progressive, dependable and a committed champion for a more united and inclusive Kenya, ” said Ruto.

“We will fondly remember Honourable Haji as a leader who robustly upheld and reinforced the reputation and integrity of public service.”

Raila eulogised Haji as a dedicated patriot and a humble servant.

“We can only thank him for the years of his life that he gave in service of our country, his last great public passion being the Building Bridges Initiative, ” said Raila.

“At this sad moment, we stand in prayers with his family that carries on with his passion for public service.”

Haji will be buried at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery today after 4pm prayers at the South C Mosque, his family has confirmed.

