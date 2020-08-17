Senator Cleophas Malala Arrested For Allegedly Distributing GOK Marked Sanitizers

Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala was on Monday afternoon arrested for allegedly distributing GOK marked sanitizers on Sunday.

This was according to his colleague and Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

“Senator Malala arrested for distribution of GOK sanitizers yesterday, while COVID 19 millionaires enjoy their ill gotten wealth. It is better to die in your feet than live on your knees , said President Roosevelt,” he tweeted.

Alleged DCI officers have been camping outside Malala’s Kitengela home since 3 am.

