Senator Cheruiyot Blasts Aukot Over Calls to Open IEBC Servers

Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot has chided lawyer Ekuru Aukot for comments he made on the opening of IEBC servers.

The senator for Kericho advised Aukot to refrain from initiating such a discussion.

According to the lawmaker, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party handpicked areas in which they wanted a vote recount, and no discrepancies were recorded.

“Forget about servers, ballot boxes which are the primary source of data on the server were opened. Azimio picked the samples to be opened. Not a single discrepancy was recorded. Stop entertaining a fools conversation,” he tweeted.

“Soon students will go to streets and ask for the exam paper.”

— Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) April 8, 2023

Aukot had questioned why, if it would help in easing the current political tension, the government was reluctant to open the election servers.

Also, he wondered what information the US and UK might have of the servers that they do not want them opened.

“Let me pose this question, and hopefully we can debate it soberly without anyone catching feelings.” said Aukot.

“If opening this server is what will unlock the country to move on, why not? What do the UK and the US know that frightens them not to open the server?” Opening election servers is one of the demands made by the Opposition, led by Raila Odinga,” he said.

The issue of the @IEBCKenya server remains a puzzle wrapped in a mystery! The Supreme Court conceded that it can't be opened because it will breach the property rights of Smartmatic the owners of the server. Still questions remain though. — Dr. Ekuru Aukot (@EAukot) April 8, 2023

The opposition has remained adamant that the 2022 polls were rigged in favour of William Ruto who beat his archrival Raila Odinga by a little over 200,000 votes.

Raila wants the government to open the servers for all Kenyans as he insists that his victory was stolen.

But the Ruto administration has said that the elections are over and the opposition should wait for 2027 elections.

