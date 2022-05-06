Senator Cherargei, Lawyer Apologize to Magistrate for Skipping Hearing

Senator Samson Cherargei and his lawyer Duncan O’Kubasu apologized to Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Thursday for skipping a hate speech trial against him.

Both were a no show during the April 19 hearing without explanation.

The duo agreed to follow the rules and obey the court, as they sought the court’s forgiveness.

“I undertake to attend court at all times and observe the bail terms,” the legislator told the court.

Dr O’Kubasu, for one, expressed contrition for his actions, as he promised to uphold legal ethics while defending the Nandi senator.

But Dr O’Kubasu’s troubles are far from over, as he has been summoned by High Court Judge Grace Nzioka to apologize for his remarks and behavior.

The two also apologized to state prosecutor Alexander Muteti for their inappropriate behavior and remarks about prosecutors. Dr O’Kubasu was pardoned by Mr Muteti who petitioned the court to force him to follow the law while undertaking his mandate.

“I also urge this court to direct Dr O’Kubasu to notify us when he is proceeding before Justice Nzioka so that we can also be present,” said Mr Muteti.

The two were pardoned by Chief Magistrate Kagendo, who also cancelled a warrant of arrest filed against the senator.

Cherargei is facing incitement to violence and ethnic contempt charges. He is accused of uttering the remarks during a public gathering on August 17 at Kilibwoni Primary School in Nandi County with comments intended to incite ethnic hate among the Kalenjin community against other tribes.

The comments, according to the prosecution, were intended to incite violence against communities believed to be opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s bid for President in the August 9 elections.

The case will proceed on May 19.

Cherargei is out on a Sh300,000 cash bail.

