Bomet Senator Langat’s Bodyguard Arrested For Losing Gun In Embakasi

Peter Sigey, a police officer attached to Bomet senator Christopher Lang’at has been detained at Langata police station after allegedly losing his gun.

Sigey allegedly lost his firearm during a robbery incident in Embakasi.

He reported the incident at the Embakasi police station but failed to mention that he had lost the Ceska firearm of serial number B021194 which had 12 rounds of ammunition.

Sigey only made mention of some Sh10,000 that he lost during the incident.

“He did not mention of loss of firearm until he was summoned by his seniors at the camp when they got wind that the officer had lost a firearm,” read a report filed at the Lang’ata police station.

In January, an officer attached to Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri misplaced his ceska pistol while drinking at a joint in Nairobi’s Highrise area.

The officer only realized that he had lost the firearm when he got home after a night of heavy drinking.

Should an officer lose their gun or property issued to them by the state, then they will be prosecuted or required to pay for the item or property lost.

“Any inspector or subordinate officer who sells, pawns, loses by neglect, makes away with or willfully or negligently damages any arms, ammunition, accouterments, uniform or other articles of personal issue, or any vehicle or other property committed to his charge belonging to the Government or for which the Government is responsible, may…be ordered to make good either partially or wholly the value of such property or the amount of such loss or damage, as the case may be, and the amount of such value or of such loss or damage may be recovered by stoppage from his pay or from any other amount owing to him by the Government,” reads the Police Act in part.

