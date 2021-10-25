Senator Anwar Loitiptip Surrenders to Police Following Shooting Incident in Nanyuki

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has surrendered to authorities following the shooting incident in Nanyuki that left a woman seriously injured.

Reports indicate that the Senator presented himself to police disparaging the claims that he was on the run following the incident.

He claimed he had gone for a check-up at the hospital since he was also injured in the scuffle that had ensued.

Over the weekend, social media was up in a frenzy with news that the Senator had shot a woman identified as Joy Makena after an argument in a hotel in Nanyuki.

“Joy Makena, aged 32 years was shot on her right leg above the ankle after a quarrel ensued between her and the senator Lamu county Hon. Anwar,” read part of the police report.

Read: Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Allegedly Shoots Woman In Nanyuki, Goes Into Hiding

Police recovered a firearm with 13 bullets from Senator Anwar’s security detail. Speaking to a local publication, the Senator said he had been attacked by a gang wielding gang hence he was forced to shoot in the air. “I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knife-wielding gang last night,” he told the Standard. The matter is currently with the police under investigation with the women said to be recuperating well. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...