Senator Anwar Loitiptip Shooting Saga: Parties Agree on Out of Court Settlement

The case involving Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and 32-year-old Joy Makena has taken a new twist after the parties involved opted for an out-of-court settlement.

The incident dates back to Sunday, October 24, 2021, where the legislator was accused of shooting the woman, Joy Makena and seriously injuring her.

In a new development, the two have agreed on certain terms with Senator Loitiptip taking over and footing the lady’s hospital bills as well as taking care of the family needs.

Thus, Makena formally withdrew the case.

“We have reached an out-of-court settlement with the person I had complained against and I do not wish to further pursue any charges against the accused person. This agreement is entered into without undue influence, coercion or misrepresentation and is binding to the parties,” part of the agreement details.

Read: Senator Anwar Loitiptip Surrenders to Police Following Shooting Incident in Nanyuki

The shooting incident happened on Sunday in a hotel in Nanyuki, Laikipia County. The Senator had claimed that he was attacked by a knife-wielding gang hence he was forced to shoot in the air with the bullet hitting the lady in question.

He was then reported to have gone into hiding although he defended himself stating that he checked himself into the hospital since he had sustained some injuries in the process.

“I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knife-wielding gang last night,” he said.

He presented himself at the police station, was arraigned and later released on Sh500,000 bond.

Makena is currently recuperating well.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...