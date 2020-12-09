Senate to Hear Sonko’s Impeachment In Plenary After Phogisio Declined to Move Motion Appointing Committee

Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s fate is set to be heard and determined in plenary after Majority leader Samuel Phogisio declined to move motion to appoint an 11-member committee.

The Senate Business Committee had proposed 11 names to hear the allegations leveled against Sonko where a report was to be tabled within 10 days in the house.

However, Phogisio declined to move the motion hence the impeachment case will be determined in plenary, next Thursday.

Some of the names that had been proposed included:

Samson Cherargei (Nandi) Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) Hargura Godana (Marsabit) Abdullahi Ali (Wajir) Alice Milgo (nominated) Christine Zawadi (nominated) Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira) Mohammed Faki (Mombasa) Judith Pareno (nominated) Petronilla Were (nominated) Fred Outa (Kisumu)

Read: Justice James Rika Recuses Self From Sonko Impeachment Case

Sonko was impeached after 88 out of 122 MCAs voted in favor of the ouster motion. There were 58 members in the assembly while others signed in virtually.

The MCAs want the governor kicked out of the office on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

Sonko ideally suffered another huge blow as Justice George Odunga declined to issue orders he was seeking to suspend his prosecution in Sh357 million corruption case.

“That division is competent enough to refer the matter to the Chief Justice as sought as well as determine whether the judges mentioned can excuse themselves from hearing the matter,” Justice Odunga ruled.

Read Also: What Next? Mike Sonko Suffers Major Blows Following Impeachment

Through his lawyer Cecil Miller, Sonko wanted the prosecution of his case stopped awaiting the determination he was seeking to have it declared prejudicial.

For instance, according to the embattled City Boss, the move by the DPP, EACC and DCI to turn the directors of the company involved in the case into witnesses was foul.

“They were guided by conniving, conspiracy, fraud, discrimination, and a biased, illegal, unjustifiable and unconstitutional turn of events, hence occasioning loss of public funds,” Sonko said through his lawyer.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu