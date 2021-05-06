Senate to Form Special Committee to Handle Wajir Governor Abdi’s Impeachment

The impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi will be considered by an 11-member special committee of the Senate.

This was resolved on Thursday after the Senators took a vote.

A total of 28 Senators voted in favor of a committee, 14 voted in favor of a plenary, while 1 abstained.

Governor Abdi was impeached by Wajir Members of County Assembly (MCAs) on April 27.

37 MCAs voted in favour of the motion to kick out the county boss, while 10 voted otherwise.

He is accused of financial impropriety, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Read: Wajir MCAs Vote To Impeach Governor Mohamed Mohamud

On the day he was ousted, the governor’s lawyers were barred from serving MCAs with a court order suspending the planned impeachment.

The order was issued by Meru High Court Judge Justice Edward Muriithi, suspending the impeachment until, Thursday, April 29.

The court was set to issue directions concerning the matter on the said date.

His fate now lies in the hands of the Senate committee which will grill him before tabling a report in the Senate to save him or send him packing.

Read Also: Safaricom Foundation Donates Books Worth Sh100,000 to Sarif Primary School in Wajir

If the Senate upholds the governor’s impeachment he will join a list of two governors who have been successfully kicked out of office. They are Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

Others who have survived impeachments include Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and Martin Wambora of Embu.

Unlike the rest, Wambora’s impeachment was upheld by the Senate. He moved to court and was reinstated in 2015.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu