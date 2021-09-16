Senate Summons Petroleum and Energy CSs Over Fuel Prices

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka directed Petroleum Secretary John Munyes and his Energy counterpart Charles Keter to appear before the house on Tuesday, September 21 over hiked fuel prices.

This follows the removal of the fuel subsidy on Tuesday, September 14, that saw pump prices hit a historic high.

The subsidies amounted to Ksh7.10 on a litre of petrol, Ksh9.90 on diesel and Ksh11.36 on kerosene.

“I direct that the committee on Energy immediately issue summonses to the two Cabinet Secretaries and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to appear on Tuesday. All senators should be invited to sit at this chamber,” Mr Lusaka ruled.

Following the changes, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene is now retailingl at Ksh134.72, Ksh115.60 and Ksh110.82 respectively in Nairobi.

Following the hike, it is expected that the cost of living is set to increase since a big part of the Kenyan economy is diesel-driven.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.72% from US$ 552.35 per cubic metre in July 2021 to US$ 548.36 per cubic metre in August 2021; Diesel decreased by 4.81% from US$ 514.25 per cubic metre to US$ 489.51 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 0.96% from US$ 493.45 per cubic metre to US$ 498.19 per cubic metre.

