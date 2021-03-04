Senate Speaker Lusaka Postpones BBI Bill Debate

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has deferred tabling of the BBI Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) had been slotted in the Senate order paper for introduction in the House for first reading today afternoon after the Speaker’s directive on Wednesday.

“After consultation with our legal affairs committee and that of the National Assembly, I wish to differ Order No. 8. I will give more information at a later date,” said Lusaka.

Lusaka directive yesterday meant that the Bill would be introduced in the Senate and the National Assembly concurrently.

The Speaker had also directed the House’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee to hold a joint meeting with the National Assembly and conduct public participation.

“I direct that the clerk of the House ensure there are sufficient copies of the Bill in the form that was presented to the county assemblies by the IEBC,” Lusaka said on Wednesday.

The BBI bill surpassed the 24 County threshold last Tuesday with 43 out of 47 Counties having supported it so far.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, if the Bill is supported by a majority of the members of Parliament it shall be subjected to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held sometime in June, according to proponents of the BBI.

The BBI Bill proposes among others, the increasing of county allocation from the current 15 per cent to 35 and the creation of 70 more constituencies across the country. It also introduces the position of the prime minister and two deputy prime minister positions.

