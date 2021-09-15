in NEWS

Senate Launches Probe into Incident where Man was Found Alive in Kericho Morgue

Crime Scene
Crime Scene [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

The Senate has launched investigations into an incident where a man who was declared dead by doctors was found alive inside a morgue in Kericho.

The Senate Health Committee is set to investigate the circumstances under which the events occurred with the aim of identifying whether there was negligence from the hospital thus the need to compensate the family.

Peter Kigen had been pronounced dead at Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho and was thus transferred to the mortuary for preservation.

It is however reported that Kigen woke up and found himself in a morgue with the attendants cutting a part of his body in preparation for preservation.

It was then that he started wailing attracting the attention of people who were outside. Reportedly, he was wailing due to the pain caused by the deep cuts.

Although Kigen passed on after the incident, the Senate Committee also wants to summon Dr Titus Ngululu who conducted the post mortem on the victim.

For instance, there are speculations that the victim’s death after the incident could have been caused by the chemicals used in the morgue.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

