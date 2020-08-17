Senate Will Not Proceed Unless Senators Malala, Langat Are Released – Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has issued a stern warning indicating that the Senate proceedings will not continue as usual until Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his Bomet counterpart Christopher Langat are released.

This is after alleged officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday night raided the homes of Malala and Langat demanding for their arrest.

“The Senate will not proceed this morning unless they Produce Senator Malala (Kakamega) and Senator Langat (Bomet). This is no longer about Money it’s about our lives!,” Murkomen wrote on Twitter.

In a dramatic scene of events yesterday, videos posted on social media captured men said to be DCI officers planning an arrest of the duo in the wee hours of the night.

Dr Langat’s home in Nyayo Estate Embakasi was the first to be raided at around 10 pm, forcing fellow senators to come to his rescue. The officers, however, held their ground, and by the time of going to press they were surrounding his house.

Speaking through the window of his house, Senator Langat held that he would not go anywhere till morning.

“I was in church in the morning if you wanted you would have arrested me, where are you taking me at night?” he questioned.

3 a.m at Sen Dr Langat's home.

I think it is time the international community intervened.

Kenya is hurtling down a very dangerous curve. pic.twitter.com/ftJgcMF8i6 — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 17, 2020

Other officers raided the home of Senator Malala at around 2 am, demanding to arrest him. The officers led by an inspector Dominic Muli said that they had been sent by a Pius Gitahi from the Special Unit.

According to Murkomen who was present at Senator Langat’s home during the arrest, the Senators were being targeted for their staunch opposition against the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) revenue sharing formula.

Murkomen who had earlier revealed that five senators were targeted for arrest said that they would not allow Senate proceedings to continue in case one of the senators was arrested.

“Mr Speaker (Ken) Lusaka, there could be many other things you have done in the past, but if you try to continue the proceedings of the Senate in the absence of a senator arrested unconstitutionally, to subvert the will of the people of Bomet and Kenya, know for yourself that there shall be no Senate and we will not allow Senate proceedings to continue,” said Murkomen.

It now remains a matter of wait and see and the Senate converges for a record ninth time to deliberate on the formula proposed by CRA.

