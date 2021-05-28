Senate Investigating Mbagathi Hospital Over Woman’s Kidney Loss

The Senate’s Health Committee is probing Mbagathi Hospital over allegations that a patient lost one of her kidneys while seeking treatment at the facility two years ago.

Ivine Kinagu aged 22 told The Standard last month that she went to Mbagathi Hospital in July 2019 to seek treatment and was diagnosed with abdominal pains with the doctor recommending surgery after several tests.

She later developed post-surgery complications and returned to the same facility, where a scan revealed that one of her kidneys was missing.

“When I went to Mbagathi, I was diagnosed with stomach problems and was told I will need surgery. An operation was done after tests, but nobody mentioned kidney removal or that I had a missing kidney,” she said.

“I started getting fatigued and persistent stomach pains a few months after the operation. When I went back to Mbagathi Hospital, I did another scan and that is when I was told I was missing one kidney.”

Another scan conducted at the Mama Lucy KIbaki Hospital confirmed that the woman, who has only had one surgery in her life, has one kidney.

The bizarre incident has attracted the attention of the Senate with Speaker Kenneth Lusaka directing the House’s Health committee to investigate the matter.

Nominated senator Getrude Musuruve, who raised the matter in the Senate, wants the committee to get a report on the symptoms and diagnosis surrounding Ivine’s illness when she visited Mbagathi Hospital in 2019.

“The Health committee should investigate the mystery surrounding Ivine Kinagu’s missing kidney,” she said.

The lawmaker also wants the committee to find out medical plans the medics at the facility had for the patient based on the symptoms she exhibited at the time.

“The committee should explain measures taken by the hospital to compensate the injustice meted on the patient,” she added.

She is also seeking answers on steps taken to ensure the medics who handled the patient are held responsible.

Even as the probe continues, a consultant doctor name Tinega who attended to Ivine insists that the kidney was not removed at the hospital.

“That would have required special consultation,” he told The Standard.

The doctor said that even though Ivine’s medical records bear his name, he is not the one who wrote them, adding that all discharge notes have the name of the consultant-in-charge.

“There are many clinicians in a ward who would write notes when a patient is discharged,” he said.

With the help of volunteer catholic lawyers, Ivine has already filed a complaint with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Boards over the matter.

