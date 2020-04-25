Senate Launches Investigations Into Claims Of Negligence At KNH In Connection With Ken Walibora’s Death

The Senate has launched an inquiry over claims of negligence at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) leading to the death of veteran journalist Ken Walibora.

The body of the legendary Swahili author was found lying at the KNH Mortuary with reports that indicated he had been run over by a matatu along Landhies road, Nairobi.

Reports also indicated that Walibora had been rushed at KNH using a Nairobi County ambulance but was left unattended for hours hence his death.

Apparently, after he was rushed to the hospital, he remained unattended to from 10:30 AM until his demise at midnight.

The Senate Committee on Health chaired by Senator Michael Mbito has sought to meet the hospital CEO Dr Evanson Kamuri find the details of the alleged negligence.

“The Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia County) has considered reports of the alleged negligence of the late Prof Ken Walibora at the emergency unit of Kenyatta National Hospital. The committee resolved to meet the CEO (Dr. Evanson Kamuri) on Monday (April 27) as inquiry leading to his death sets off,” read a tweet by the senate.

As the @SenCommitteeKE on health we had a session aimed at considering the alleged reports of medical negligence that led to the demise of professor Ken Walibora. An in-depth look into the matter kicks off Monday next week. pic.twitter.com/PsNZGmFdEX — Senator Michael M. Mbito (@SenMichaelMbito) April 24, 2020

Among those in the Health Committee include Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ibrahim, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa and nominated senators Beth Mugo, Petronilla Lokorio, Eric Mogeni, Falhada Iman and Naomi Masitsa.

Initially, it was indicated that Walibora had died of a road accident after he was ran over by a matatu. However, the reports by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed stab wounds on his right hand caused by a sharp trauma an indication of a struggle.

In new developments, detectives are looking into a new dispute angle before his death after establishing that the veteran was embroiled in a dispute with a publisher over a book in the week leading to his death.

According to the police, this angle was arrived at after reviewing his mobile records and data. Also, the police are reviewing the possibility of the author being picked up by another car after parking his own at Kijabe street just hours before his death.

The prolific writer was laid to rest at his home in Cherang’any Constituency, Transnzoia County on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

