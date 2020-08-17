Senate Forms A 12-Member Committee To Break The Revenue Sharing Formula Impasse

Senators have selected an adhoc committee that will seek to get the solution on the revenue sharing formula.

Among the senator who will serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

The Senate has adjourned for a record 10 times after the senators failed to agree on the most appropriate formula for revenue sharing among the counties, with the government pushing a formula by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

However, the formula would have seen some counties gain massively, while others lose millions of revenue allocation they receive every year.

Earlier today, three senators who opposed the government position were arrested under unclear circumstances. Those arrested include Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Bomet senator Christopher Langat and Samburu senator Steve Lelegwe

An adjournment motion in the evening by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki until arrested senators were freed was defeated, after receiving a tie of 29 votes either side.

