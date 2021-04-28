Senate Forced To Adjourn BBI Session Over Alleged Arrest Of Mithika Linturi

The Senate on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 was forced to momentarily adjourn the afternoon session following reports that Meru Senator Mithika Linturi had been arrested.

The House had convened to debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, famously known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The senators convened a two-day special sitting starting Wednesday morning to consider the Bill and take a vote.

In the morning session, Linturi lamented that the Senators had been ambushed in the debate of the Bill, a move that forced the Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to adjourn the morning session.

Read: Parliament to Reconvene for Special Sittings from Wednesday to Debate BBI

“This is a serious moment for this country. The report cannot be in vain. The report must guide us. We need to get a feel of what the public told the committee. We need to be given some time to interact with the bill and enrich our thinking,” he said.

It is reported that Linturi was picked up by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers as he made his way into Parliament.

It is not yet clear if he was arrested in connection to the Bill.

More Follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu