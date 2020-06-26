Senate Drops Impeachment Motion Against Governor Ann Waiguru Over ‘Insufficient’ Evidence

The Senate select Committee has dropped impeachment charges pressed against Kirinyaga governor Ann Waiguru.

According to the select committee that investigated the matter, Kirinyaga County MCAs did not table sufficient evidence to support the impeachment.

“The Committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under section 33(4) of the County Gannet as Act and standing order 75(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the two Charges against the Governor have not been substantiated,” the committee concluded in its report.

Waiguru was impeached by MCAs on June 9.

A total of 23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct. Four abstained. Six members were absent from the session.

The besieged county boss is accused of taking Ksh10.6 million for nonexistent travels and spending Ksh5 million on an official vehicle with funds intended for the Contractors’ Retention Account among other accusations.

She is also accused of abuse of office by awarding a Ksh50 million to a company named Velocity with an alias ‘Velocty’, which did no work.

The governor was also accused of running down the health sector in the County to the detriment of Kirinyaga residents.

Acquitting the governor, the committee said that the health issue could have been addressed by various organs including the County Assembly and National Government

“From the evidence adduced before the Committee, it was established that there were significant systemic problems in the health sector in Kirinyaga that can be addressed by various organs including the County Assembly and National Government institutions,” noted the committee.

“The Committee further notes the high turn-over of health workers in Kirinyaga County and the inordinate delay in the payment of health workers who pursuant to the Governor’s moratorium, resumed work. This issue should be addressed forthwith. The Committee finds that this allegation was not proved and is therefore not substantiated,” added the committee.

The committee also acquitted governor Waiguru of charges of failing to deliver a state of county adress for the year 2018/2019.

“The Committee noted that the County Governments Act does not specify where a state of county address ought to be delivered. This means that the same could be delivered in a place other than the County Assembly. The Committee also noted that the standing orders of any legislature directs the conduct of business in the respective legislature but does not bind people outside the business of the legislature,” said the committee.

