Kindiki’s Ouster As Senate Deputy Speaker Gazetted, Elections To Be Held Next Week Tuesday

Senate deputy speaker position is officially vacant.

This was after Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki’s ouster was gazetted and the information relayed by temporary speaker Rose Nyamunga on behalf of speaker Ken Lusaka.

Lusaka asked interested parties to submit their details to the house clerk.

Elections for the post formerly held by Kindiki, will be held on Tuesday next week.

According to The Star, there is a plan to field one candidate by Jubilee Party and NASA.

The ploy was confirmed by newly elected majority whip Irungu Kang’ata and Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

“What we will avoid is outright competition. Ideally, we just need one candidate that we can all vote for at once,” Mutula told the daily.

Last week, Kindiki was ousted after 54 senators voted in support of his ouster motion. 7 lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto voted against the motion.

While addressing the house, Kindiki said that his accusers were not his fellow senators nor was it President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to make a disclaimer, the people who have accused me today, may it be known it’s not the President of Kenya neither is it any senator seated here including the mover of this motion,” an emotional Kindiki said.

He also noted that reasons for his ouster are unknown to him and therefore baseless.

Further he noted that the “system” will not intimidate him into joining a project meant to destroy the country.

He also said that he is being crucified for declining to commit treason.

“There are those who thought I could be cajoled into engaging in a treasonable act…Humility is not a sign of weakness,” he told the house.

Earlier today, however, Kindiki was named a member of the Legal and Justice Committee, as other Ruto supporters lost their seats in key committees.

For example, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was removed as chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at was replaced at the House Business Committee by his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja.

Lang’at also lost his post as Education Committee chairman to Senate Alice Milgo.

Meru Senator Linturi Mithika also lost his membership at the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC). His place has been filled by Fatuma Dullo.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua was stripped of his role as chairperson of the Devolution Committee.

In the new changes, vocal Ruto ally and former Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen will be a member of the Devolution Committee.

