Senate Committee Upholds Siaya DG Oduol’s Impeachment

Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol’s impeachment has been upheld by the senate.

The Senate Adhoc Committee on Monday upheld his impeachment by the County Assembly.

Lawmakers found Oduol guilty of two charges leveled against him.

Ward Reps accused him of gross violation of the constitution and other laws, and gross misconduct and abuse of office.

“The special committee having investigated the matter in accordance with the mandate under section 33 of the county government act and standing order 80(2) of the Senate standing orders reports to the senate that that it finds; that the charge against the Deputy governor on gross violation of the constitution and other laws, on the allegations of interference with the procurement through acts of bid rigging has been substantiated,” the report tabled by the 11-member committee reads.

“That the charge against the Deputy governor on abuse of office and gross misconduct on the allegations of misleading the public by giving false information has been substantiated,” it adds.

The decision was unanimous.

