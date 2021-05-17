Senate Committee Recommends Impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi

An 11 member committee of the Senate has recommended the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi.

The committee chaired by Nyamira Senator Okong’o O’mogeni found the embattled governor guilty of gross violation of the Constitution; County Government, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal and Public Finance Management acts.

In the report tabled in the House on Monday afternoon, the committee, however, said the Wajir Members of County Assembly, who impeached Abdi on April 27, failed to substantiate the second charge of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The Committee found the governor violated the right to health of the people of Wajir county.

“The committee finds that the allegation was proved and was therefore substantiated.

“The committee further found that the allegations meet the threshold for impeachment of the governor under Article 181 of the Constitution,” reads the report in part.

The Wajir MCAs had, among others, accused the governor of squandering Covid-19 funds and running down the health care system in the county.

“A total of Sh2.92 billion was allocated towards improvement of the current health care system…. despite these colossal amounts…. Under the keen eye of the governor, the health system fell into disrepute, disrepair and failed as a whole,” Habaswein MCA Hussein Abdirahman Dahir, who testified against the governor, said in a sworn affidavit.

The MCAs linked the governor’s wife, Khaire Omar, daughter Farhiya Mohamed and son Yusuf Mohamed to alleged irregular multi-million shilling contracts.

Following the recommendation, the Senate will proceed to vote on the motion to impeach or save the governor.

For the motion to pass, at least 24 out of 47 Senators are required to support it.

If the Senate upholds the governor’s impeachment he will join a list of two governors who have been successfully kicked out of office. They are Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

Others who have survived impeachments include Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) and Martin Wambora of Embu.

Unlike the rest, Wambora’s impeachment was upheld by the Senate. He moved to court and was reinstated in 2015.

