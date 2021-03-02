Seminarian Kevin Kipkoech Killed Woman, Her Son Before Committing Suicide, Police Conclude

Seminarian Kevin Kipkoech suffocated a woman and her eight-year-old son before he took his own life at the Government Quarters on Nairobi’s Jogoo Road, police have concluded.

The bodies of the three were discovered by the 35-year-old woman’s husband on February 23.

The killer, who police say was a close friend to the woman was due to graduate as a priest this year. He was schooling at St Thomas of Aquinas Seminary in, Karen, Nairobi.

A team of investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have concluded that Kipkoech first killed Charity Cheboi and her son Allan Kipngetich by suffocating them before he committed suicide hours later.

The investigators are said to have revisited the scene of the crime on Saturday, February 27 before making the conclusions.

In their probe, the detectives established Kipkoech had locked himself in the toilet using a lock. It’s in the toilet where his remains were found.

“Had there been another party in the house there is no way he or she could have locked the toilet from inside. It seems it is the deceased man who locked it to enhance his mission to die,” an officer involved in the probe told The Star.

The motive behind the killings, however, remains unknown.

As part of efforts to conclude their investigations, the detectives plan to visit the Seminarian’s school where he was an eight-year student to get more information on his character.

“We don’t know if he was jinxed because he was to graduate and be a priest or there was any other issue. We intend to dig further on his character,” another source said.

The homicide detectives revealed the details of the heinous act after an autopsy examination conducted on the bodies by Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor at the Chiromo Mortuary.

Speaking to members of the press after then exercise on Friday, Oduor said Charity and her son were smothered to death.

The postmortem exam also showed that Kipkoech died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The gentleman died because of carbon monoxide poisoning. I have gotten information that some jiko was found next to him,” Dr Oduor said.

Charity and her son will be laid to rest on Thursday in their village in Elgeyo Marakwet where Kipkoech also hails from.

