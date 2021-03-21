Selfie Moment Turns Tragic After Boat Capsizes in Lake Victoria Killing Three

Three people died on Saturday evening after a boat they were boarding capsized at Arongo Beach in Lake Victoria.

Reports indicate that two others escaped death by a whisker after they were rescued from the ill-fated boat.

Kahawa Tungu understands that a search for two others who are still missing is underway.

Witnesses, who spoke to members of the press said, the boat lost its balance after one of its occupants rose up to take a selfie.

The three women, who died, had travelled to Seme from Nyandarua County to pay their last respects to a colleague who was interred on Saturday.

They were reportedly attempting a boat ride for the first time when they met their death in the unfortunate incident.

In November last year, at least 10 people were killed in a night boating accident near Honge Beach in Lake Victoria.

The boat which was carrying at least 20 people during the incident, capsized while transporting maize and bananas to Usenge Beach.

Ten people were rescued by fishermen who were nearby.

Elly Masinde, the chairman of a beach management unit of the area, said the boat capsized after it was hit by strong winds.

High tides and Lake Victoria’s rising water level may have also played a part.

