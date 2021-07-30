Self-declared Tanzanian Miracle Healer Babu wa Loliondo Is Dead

Retired Tanzanian priest and self-declared miracle healer Ambilikile Mwasapile alias Babu wa Loliondo is dead.

Mwasapile died in hospital after a sudden illness, his aide Paul Dudui has confirmed.

Mwasapile, famously known as Babu wa Loliondo, is a retired priest of the Lutheran Church who shot to fame after declaring himself a miracle healer, whereby he used a tree known as mugariga to make a non-flavored drink which he administered to patients reporting various chronic diseases.

Between 2010 and 2012, thousands of people, both poor and rich, traveled to Mwasapile’s abode in Samunge village in Loliondo, near Ngorongoro in northern Tanzania, where he administered the drink that allegedly could heal all diseases.

He claimed that he had been shown the miracle-healing tree in a dream, promising all who took his ‘drug’ that they would be healed of all their ailments, including HIV/AIDS.

His popularity would however wane off after it became clear that the concoction he made could not heal anyone, with reports that some people died while waiting in the line or even after taking it.

