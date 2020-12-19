Select Twitter Accounts to Lose Badges As Company Relaunches Verification System In Jan 2021

As Twitter prepares to relaunch its verification process, a number of verified accounts also stand to lose their status.

The company has announced that the new rules will take effect on January 20, with verified inactive and incomplete accounts slotted to lose their badges. Twitter will however send an email with a notification warning them of the impending changes. Accounts of deceased users will however, be exempted from this rule.

The company has not given any insight regarding the number of verified accounts that could be stripped of their status. However, accounts that have repeatedly violated its policies also risk losing the blue-ticks.

Read: Twitter Working On New Guidelines To Request A Verification Badge

Once they relaunch, verified accounts will be required to have complete information which include; name, a verified email address, phone number and profile picture.

“We will continue to evaluate such accounts on a case-by-case basis, and will make improvements in 2021 on the relationship between enforcement of our rules and verification,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The new rules do not require users to have a profile bio or header image to apply for verification. This is in a bid to make the process less restrictive to users.

Read also: Twitter to Relaunch Verification System In Jan 2021 Following Policy Update

“We plan to use both automated and human review processes to ensure that we are reviewing applications thoughtfully and in a timely manner,”the social network said.

“We also plan to give people the option to share demographic information after completing the new verification application so that we can better measure and improve the equity of our verification process.”

To apply, users will need to select their category. The company listed government officials, companies, brands, NGOs, News Media accounts, entertainment, sports, activists, Organizers and other influential individuals are eligible for the verification badge. They will then be required to confirm their identity through supporting materials and links.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu