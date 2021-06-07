Security In Kitengela Intensified Following Recent Cases Of Murders, Abductions

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has revealed that security in Kitengela has been beefed following the spike in abduction, murder cases.

Addressing questions through the #EngageTheIG interaction session, the IG intimated that police have been deployed to patrol in the region amid rising cases of murders, abductions and other criminal activities.

According to Mutyambai, Kitengela has been dubbed a hotbed hence more actions will be taken to address the same.

“We also have an elaborate anti-agency team comprised of a special crime prevention unit that deals with homicides,” Mutyambai said.

Further, Mutyambai called on members of the public to be vigilant and report any cases of robberies to relevant authorities to speed up the crackdown.

Last week, the IG directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to form a special team that will probe the mysterious abductions and deaths of four Kitengela men.

“This morning, I directed the DCI homicide team to investigate this matter in order to get to the bottom of it.” “The team has already begun its work,” Mutyambai said.

The most recent case of abduction and murders around Kitengela detailed four men, Elijah Obuong aged 35, Benjamin Amache Imbai aged 30, Brian Oduor aged 36 and Jack Ochieng aged 37 who disappeared after a lunch meeting.

Only two bodies of the men who went missing were discovered in a river having been murdered and two others are yet to be traced.

