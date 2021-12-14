Security Heightened at Kenya-Somali Border After Foiled Abduction in a Local Mosque

Security at the Kenya-Somali border has been heightened following the foiled abduction of 40 worshippers in a local mosque in the region.

This comes a day after Al-Shabaab militants attacked a local mosque in Wajir County and almost abducted 40 worshippers.

Apparently, a gang of five stormed the mosque and ordered the worshippers out of the mosque while directing them to a nearby thicket nearing the Kenya-Somalia border.

“They usually target non-locals after the closure of schools and other activities ahead of the festivities and there are fears of such attempts. We have moved more forces there,” an official is quoted by the Star.

Read: IG Mutyambai says Security Heightened to Curb Kidnappings

Earlier in July, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai stated that security had been beefed up after continued cases of kidnappings in the country.

On mugging menace in Nairobi, the IG reiterated that told members of the public that the National Police Service has deployed anti-mugging teams in all major towns to arrest the situation.

The IG also noted that the government has made great strides in dealing with cattle raids and land feuds in Kerio Valley that left at least five people dead last month.

“I was in Elgeyo-Marakwet last week. We engaged in constructive talks with leaders from the region. We set down MOUs on peaceful measures in dealing with communal conflict and insecurity incidences within the region. #EngageTheIG,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...