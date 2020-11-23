in NEWS

Security Guard Killed During Mountain Mall Robbery

A security guard was on Sunday night shot dead during a robbery at Mountain Mall, Thika Road.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 9 pm moments before a supermarket within the mall was set to close.

According to those in the know, at least four armed thugs were surveilling the area when the deceased confronted them.

It is during the exchange that they opened fire. He was shot in the head and chest.

“Two were pretending to be shoppers but they were actually on a surveillance mission,” a detective told Capital FM News.

Witnesses said that the thugs made away with a briefcase with an unknown amount of money.

“They went with a briefcase full of cash,” a witness said.

