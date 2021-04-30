Security Guard Fatally Shot Following Robbery Incident Along Moi Avenue

Police are probing an incident where a security guard was shot in a robbery gone wrong.

The incident took place along Moi Avenue, Nairobi when an armed thug tried to rob a warehouse near Bihi Towers.

The business owner, a licensed gun holder, fought back and shot at the thief. He missed and instead shot the guard in the head.

It is alleged that the thief was after a gold chain.

He died on the spot. His remains have since been moved to City Mortuary for an autopsy exam.

Unfortunately, a passerby was caught in the crossfire. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

An officer privy to the goings-on said a suspect has already recorded their statement with the police.

The Friday incident attracted a large crowd as traffic along the busy street built up.

In February, a woman was hit by a stray bullet along Landis Road in Nairobi.

The victim was allegedly accidentally shot by a police officer who opened fire on a robber.

She too died on the spot.

