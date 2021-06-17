Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe Reported Missing

Security Consultant Mwenda Mbijiwe has been reported missing.

According to Mbijiwe’s sister, Tamara Mbijiwe, the former Kenya Airforce officer vanished on Saturday, June 12.

He is reported to have been traveling to Meru from Nairobi at around 8pm when he disappeared in unclear circumstances.

Tamara confirmed on Thursday that the family had filed a missing person’s report at Central Police Station after attempts to reach him on phone proved futile.

“He was driving a hired vehicle. We are yet to ascertain which car hire company had leased the vehicle to him,” said Tamara.

Read: Missing Thika Millionare Julius Gitau Found Alive – Police

The sister revealed that on the day Mbijiwe went missing he had just finished training a Nairobi-based church on basic security skills.

“He was to travel to our Meru rural home that evening,” she added.

“The DCI detectives have launched a search for my brother.”

The founder of Eye On Security (Kenya) Limited is a common figure in Kenya’s television discussions touching on matters security.

Read Also: Body Of Missing Somali-American Businessman Bashir Mohammed Found In Kerugoya

In the 2017 General Election, he attempted to run for the Meru gubernatorial seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket but backed out to support the then-governor Peter Munya.

In June 2019, he was arraigned in court over alleged fraud.

He was accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh150,000 from a man after convincing him that he was in a position to secure his sister a job at the United Nations (UN).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu