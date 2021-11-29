Security Beefed up in Nairobi Over Terror Threat ahead of Police Pass Out Parade

Security has been beefed up in various parts of the city ahead of the Administration Police Service Personnel pass out parade today.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the chief guest at the event which will be held at the National Police Service College Embakasi ‘A’ Campus (Administration Police)

As a precaution, relatives of the graduates as well as members of the public will not be allowed at the event. An order banning visitors from the institution at the eve of the graduation was put in effect on November 24.

Read Also: CS Margaret Kobia Shares Disturbing Statistics on Gender-Based Violence

Reports indicate that the few invited guests have been screened thoroughly as they passed through the institution’s security barriers.

All police officers attending the event were earlier instructed to ensure that they are in their full gear.

The enhanced security measures come amid heightened risk of terrorist attacks in the country.

“Staff and other officials, who would wish to attend must wear their respective working dress. This order is among measures put in place to enhance security in the light of prevailing threats of terrorist attack to both National Police College Embakasi ‘A’ and ‘B’ campuses,” the directive reads in part.

Read: Police Service to Ban Cops from Marrying Colleagues

The public was advised to follow the event where 2,610 recruits comprising 2,215 men and 395 will graduate on TV.

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai said the new recruits will boost the existing strength of the National Police Service.

“The revised training curriculum forms a great basis of professionalism. We have trained them to become people-centred police officers,” noted the IG.

Read Also: Kangogo Died of Gunshot Wound, Bullet Went Through Brain, Skull – Autopsy

Kenya has been on a high security alert since early this month when suspected terrorists escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that despite the three being recaptured, the government will remain on high alert.

“We are not out of the woods yet and I need to caution the public that we are in an unusual space because of what is happening around us. Please let us be very careful and watchful. This is the time to maintain a lot of care in what we do,” the CS said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...